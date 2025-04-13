Stephy Mavididi News: Nets one in 2-2 draw

Mavididi scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Mavididi picked up his first start in eight league appearances and made the most of the opportunity as he buried his fourth of the campaign and his first goal in 10 league outings. He set a season high with four shots in the match, and he also accounted for a chance created for a second consecutive game.