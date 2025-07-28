Steve Mandanda News: Departs Rennes

Mandanda has departed Rennes at the end of his contract, the club announced.

Mandanda is departing Rennes after three seasons at the club, during which he recorded 25 clean sheets in 86 Ligue 1 appearances for the Bretons. The former Marseille captain is now a free agent, and he told the media that he has not yet decided whether to end his career or take on one last challenge, as his priority is supporting his son, who is also beginning a football career.