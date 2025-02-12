Steve Mounie Injury: Doubtful for Leipzig

Mounie (illness) missed Saturday's game against Mainz and is likely a late call for Friday's match against Leipzig, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "He was also absent recently due to illness. We have to take it day by day."

Mounie missed Saturday's game due to illness and is doubtful for Friday's match against Leipzig. However, he has been limited to bench duties this season, playing only 32 minutes since early December, so his potential absence should not impact the starting squad.