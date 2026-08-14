Steven Alzate Injury: Available to play Saturday
Alzate (groin) is available for Saturday's game against New York Red Bulls.
Alzate had been dealing with a groin injury, but he was also sorting out green card logistics, which kept him away from the group. The midfielder resumed training earlier in the week, so now he's an option to feature going forward. With just seven appearances and four starts in 2026, however, he doesn't carry a ton of fantasy appeal.
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