Steven Alzate Injury: Listed as questionable

Alzate is could miss Saturday's meeting with Nashville due to an adductor issue, according to the Atlanta United availability report.

Alzate's status is uncertain, but he'll be unlikely to play as he recovers from the issue. In case he sits out, all of Tristan Muyumba, Matias Galarza and Cooper Sanchez could see extended outings in central midfield. Alzate has been a rotational player for Atlanta lately, but his fitness issues are now a concern. He will need to prove his fitness to regain his spot in the starting lineup.