Steven Alzate Injury: Not ready yet

Alzate (adductor) remains sidelined for the time being due to his injury, per the team's availability report.

Alzate will miss more matches in addition to the two he already sat out with his current issue. The midfielder will continue to work on his rehabilitation and may still take some time to bounce back into a starting spot. Meanwhile, players such as Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez and Matias Galarza are expected to be involved in midfield.