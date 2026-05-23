Steven Alzate Injury: Questionable with adductor issue

Alzate's availability is in doubt for the upcoming clash against Columbus Crew as he deals with an adductor injury, per the MLS player status report.

Alzate could be sidelined again after playing no minutes since April 12, having yet to reach a full recovery from a groin problem. The midfielder had previously been in and out of the starting lineup, and his absence hurts the squad in terms of possession and defensive strength. Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez and Ajani Fortune should continue to get increased opportunities until the injured player is available again.