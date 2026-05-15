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Steven Alzate News: Available again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Alzate (groin) has been removed from the injury report as he's ready to see action going forward, Atlanta United's managing editor Adam Jasper reports.

Alzate could be initially included as a substitute before contending for a starting role following a one-month absence. The midfielder has been involved mostly in defensive duties this season, tallying 11 tackles, four clearances and three interceptions over seven MLS appearances. His presence may eventually take playing time away from Tristan Muyumba, Cooper Sanchez and Matias Galarza.

Steven Alzate
Atlanta United
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