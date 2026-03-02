Steven Alzate News: Records two shots
Alzate registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.
Alzate would start once again Saturday and had a better match than his last, recording a cross, two chances created and two shots. He would also add two tackles and one interception in the defense. He looks to have his starting role secured to begin the season, hopefully earning a goal contribution soon.
