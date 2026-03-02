Steven Alzate headshot

Steven Alzate News: Records two shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Alzate registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Alzate would start once again Saturday and had a better match than his last, recording a cross, two chances created and two shots. He would also add two tackles and one interception in the defense. He looks to have his starting role secured to begin the season, hopefully earning a goal contribution soon.

Steven Alzate
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
