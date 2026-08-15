Steven Benda News: Signs one year deal with Forest

Benda signed a one year contract with Nottingham Forest, with an option for a further year, joining from Fulham, according to the club.

Benda spent the past three seasons at Fulham, including two loan spells last season, first at Championship side Millwall for six months before moving to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie for the second half of the campaign. The 27 year old German goalkeeper, who came through Swansea City's academy and made his Championship debut in 2020, now joins Forest to add depth to the goalkeeping group.