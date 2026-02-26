Steven Moreira headshot

Steven Moreira Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Moreira is back in training after missing the last match due to the loss of a family member and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to Brianna Mac Kay from Dispatch.

Moreira is back in training after missing the last match against Portland and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City. The defender, who started the final 12 matches of last season, is likely to slot into the back three alongside Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen if he is available.

Steven Moreira
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Moreira See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Moreira See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
350 days ago
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 492
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 490
Author Image
Deke Mathews
July 3, 2024