Steven Moreira Injury: Back in training

Moreira is back in training after missing the last match against Portland and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City. The defender, who started the final 12 matches of last season, is likely to slot into the back three alongside Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen if he is available.