Steven Moreira headshot

Steven Moreira Injury: Training fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Moreira (quadriceps) was training fully Wednesday, accoridng to Brainna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Moreira looks to be on track for his expected return after being announced out for 10 days around two weeks ago, as he was back in training Wednesday working fully with the rest of the group. This is solid news, as he should be set to return soon, possibly against D.C. on Saturday.

Steven Moreira
Columbus Crew
