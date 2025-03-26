Steven Moreira Injury: Training fully
Moreira (quadriceps) was training fully Wednesday, accoridng to Brainna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Moreira looks to be on track for his expected return after being announced out for 10 days around two weeks ago, as he was back in training Wednesday working fully with the rest of the group. This is solid news, as he should be set to return soon, possibly against D.C. on Saturday.
