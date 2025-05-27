Steven Moreira Injury: Trains Tuesday

Moreira (foot) is training fully after his early exit Saturday and should be an option for Wednesday's match against Nashville, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Moreira limped off the field Saturday but appears to have avoided any serious injury with his return to full training Tuesday. This should leave him as an option for Wednesday's contest, a quick turnaround for the defender. He is a regular starter, so this is good news, likely to return to a starting role immediately.