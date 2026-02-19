Steven Moreira Injury: Won't be available in opener
Moreira won't be available for Saturday's game against Portland on Saturday after losing a member of his family, Patrick Murphy of CBS Sports reports.
Moreira is expected to be a regular for the Crew once he returns to the squad, but the club has given him all the time he needs to be with his family during this time. Moreira's next chance to feature will be against Sporting KC on Saturday, Feb. 28, but that would depend on when he's able to return stateside.
