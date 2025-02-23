Steven Moreira News: Assists in opener

Moreira assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Chicago Fire.

Moreira started off the 2025 season well Saturday as he assisted Diego Rossi's header just before halftime to take the 3-2 lead. It was one of two chances he created in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.