Steven Moreira News: Assists in Saturday's win

Moreira assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Moreira recorded an assist Saturday as he set up Jacen Russell-Rowe's goal in the 26th minute which took the 2-0 lead. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his second assist of the season. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass and made three clearances before he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Cesar Ruvalcaba.