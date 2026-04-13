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Steven Moreira News: Four shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Moreira registered four shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Moreira recorded a season-high four shots Sunday, a shocking display considering he had just two in his previous five appearances this season. He put one on target and also added one chance created and one accurate cross. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Daniel Gazdag.

Steven Moreira
Columbus Crew
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