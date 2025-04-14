Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Moreira headshot

Steven Moreira News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Moreira scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC.

Moreira scored a goal just before halftime Sunday, a strike assisted by Max Arfsten that tied the match at 1-1. Moreira now has three goal contributions in four starts this season. He also played well on the defensive end as he intercepted one pass, made three clearances, blocked one shot and won two duels before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Cesar Ruvalcaba.

Steven Moreira
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now