Steven Moreira News: Scores in Sunday's win

Moreira scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over St. Louis City SC.

Moreira scored a goal just before halftime Sunday, a strike assisted by Max Arfsten that tied the match at 1-1. Moreira now has three goal contributions in four starts this season. He also played well on the defensive end as he intercepted one pass, made three clearances, blocked one shot and won two duels before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Cesar Ruvalcaba.