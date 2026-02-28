Steven Moreira headshot

Steven Moreira News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Moreira (not injury related) is in the starting lineup Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

Moreira is back in action after missing the season opener due to the loss of a family member. The defender will operate within a three-man central defense alongside Rudy Camacho and Malte Amundsen, so he could be relied on for clearances and some accurate passes if his team holds meaningful possession.

Steven Moreira
Columbus Crew
