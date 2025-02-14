Fantasy Soccer
Steven Skrzybski headshot

Steven Skrzybski Injury: Out few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Skrzybski (thigh) was forced off in the first half of the game against Bochum and will miss the next fixtures, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Skrzybski will miss a few weeks due to a thigh injury sustained in the match against Bochum. He is expected to return for the clash against Union Berlin on March 2. Shuto Machino is likely to see a larger role until Skrzybski returns.

Steven Skrzybski
Holstein Kiel
