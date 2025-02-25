Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Skrzybski headshot

Steven Skrzybski Injury: Ready to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Skrzybski (thigh) is a full option for Sunday's trip to Union Berlin, manager Marcel Rapp told Kieler Nachrichten.

Skrzybski will be fully fit and available for Sunday's clash after making his return to team training Tuesday. The midfielder has been a bench option for the most part, and after missing two matches it's unlikely that he pushes for the starting XI on Sunday, despite his good goalscoring form pre-injury.

Steven Skrzybski
Holstein Kiel
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now