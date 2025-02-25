Steven Skrzybski Injury: Ready to go

Skrzybski (thigh) is a full option for Sunday's trip to Union Berlin, manager Marcel Rapp told Kieler Nachrichten.

Skrzybski will be fully fit and available for Sunday's clash after making his return to team training Tuesday. The midfielder has been a bench option for the most part, and after missing two matches it's unlikely that he pushes for the starting XI on Sunday, despite his good goalscoring form pre-injury.