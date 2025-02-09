Steven Skrzybski Injury: Scores before getting injured

Skrzybski converted a penalty in Holstein Kiel's 2-2 draw with Vfl Bochum Sunday. He left the match in the 25th minute due to a thigh injury.

Skrzybski did well to put his side ahead but was unable to be a bigger factor thanks to his injury. If he's unable to play next Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt, Shuto Machino could be in line for a bigger role as he replaced Skrzybski in Sunday's match.