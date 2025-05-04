Steven Skrzybski News: Earns assist

Skrzybski assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against FC Augsburg.

Skrzybski earned the club's lone assist in Sunday's match, finding Alexander Bernhardsson in the 51st minute of the outing. This was his second goal contribution in his past three outings, as he also saw an assist two games ago. The attacker now has nine goal contributions in 22 appearances (13 starts) this season.