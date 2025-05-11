Steven Skrzybski News: Inefficient in front of goal
Skrzybski took three shots (none on target) and had three crosses in Holstein Kiel's 2-1 loss Saturday against SC Freiburg.
Skrzybski was unable to make much of his chances, though it didn't matter with Holstein Kiel set to be relegated anyway. He could have a role next week against Dortmund, though the club may opt to go with other players for evaluation purposes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now