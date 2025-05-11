Fantasy Soccer
Steven Skrzybski headshot

Steven Skrzybski News: Inefficient in front of goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Skrzybski took three shots (none on target) and had three crosses in Holstein Kiel's 2-1 loss Saturday against SC Freiburg.

Skrzybski was unable to make much of his chances, though it didn't matter with Holstein Kiel set to be relegated anyway. He could have a role next week against Dortmund, though the club may opt to go with other players for evaluation purposes.

Steven Skrzybski
Holstein Kiel
