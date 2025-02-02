Steven Skrzybski News: Scores two from bench

Skrzybski scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Skrzybski almost completed the late comeback Saturday, scoring two extra-time goals to earn a brace in only 29 minutes of play off the bench. This marks his second straight match with a goal, having three goals in only 60 minutes of play during that span. He has now scored three goals and registered one assist in his 12 appearances (five starts) this season.