Steven Skrzybski News: Scores two from bench
Skrzybski scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich.
Skrzybski almost completed the late comeback Saturday, scoring two extra-time goals to earn a brace in only 29 minutes of play off the bench. This marks his second straight match with a goal, having three goals in only 60 minutes of play during that span. He has now scored three goals and registered one assist in his 12 appearances (five starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now