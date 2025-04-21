Steven Skrzybski News: Supplies assist in draw

Skrzybski assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Skrzybski's lone accurate cross was the key pass for Holstein Kiel's lone goal Saturday in their 1-1 draw versus RB Leipzig. The forward also tracked back to make one tackle (one won), one interception and one clearance over his 67 minutes of play. Over Holstein Kiel's last 10 Bundesliga fixtures, Skrzybski has scored three goals and assisted once across eight appearances (six starts).