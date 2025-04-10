Fantasy Soccer
Stian Rode Gregersen headshot

Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Gregersen (leg) was involved in training Thursday, according to Henry Higuita Jr. of Scarves N Spikes.

Gregersen has upped his fitness levels from earlier in the week, with the defender training Thursday after not featuring Tuesday. This is good news for the defender, as he should likely be considered an option Saturday, possibly seeing his regular starting role immediately.

Stian Rode Gregersen
Atlanta United
