Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Called up with Norway
Gregersen has been called up by Norway for the matches against Moldavia and Israel on March 22 and March 25, respectively.
Gregersen has started all four league games this season. Due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Cincinnati on Saturday but should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29. Matt Edwards will likely replace him in central defense on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now