Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stian Rode Gregersen headshot

Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Lasts 31 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gregersen was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss to Philadelphia due to an apparent injury.

Gregersen would not see the full 90 Saturday, as the defender would go down injured in the 31st minute of the match and be forced off due to the injury. This could be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, both the player and club will hope for a quick recovery, with Luis Abram as a possible replacement if more time is missed.

Stian Rode Gregersen
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now