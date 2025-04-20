Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Lasts 31 minutes

Gregersen was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's 3-0 loss to Philadelphia due to an apparent injury.

Gregersen would not see the full 90 Saturday, as the defender would go down injured in the 31st minute of the match and be forced off due to the injury. This could be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, both the player and club will hope for a quick recovery, with Luis Abram as a possible replacement if more time is missed.