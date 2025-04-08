Fantasy Soccer
Stian Rode Gregersen headshot

Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Not yet training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Gregersen was not involved in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Gregerson looks to be trending towards another match on the sidelines, with the defender suffering from a leg injury still. This comes after he was forced off in their last outing. He will hope to see the training field this week but he seems unlikely to be an option to face the Revs on Saturday.

Stian Rode Gregersen
Atlanta United
