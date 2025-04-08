Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Not yet training
Gregersen was not involved in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.
Gregerson looks to be trending towards another match on the sidelines, with the defender suffering from a leg injury still. This comes after he was forced off in their last outing. He will hope to see the training field this week but he seems unlikely to be an option to face the Revs on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now