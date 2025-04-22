Stian Rode Gregersen Injury: Out a few weeks

Gregersen (undisclosed) is set to miss at least three weeks of action due to a quadriceps injury, according to Doug Roberson of AJC.

Gregersen is heading to the sidelines after his early exit last outing, with the defender suffering an undisclosed injury that will leave him out for at least three weeks. This is a tough loss for the club, as he is typically a starter when fit. That said, this will force a change moving forward, with Luis Abram as a possible replacement moving forward.