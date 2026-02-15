Stian Rode Gregersen headshot

Stian Rode Gregersen News: Starts in ATL preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Gregersen (hamstring) started in the preseason match vs RBNY on Feb 7.

Gregersen will be ready for the opener Saturday as he was able to get some preseason playing time for Atlanta. He started all 18 MLS appearance in 2025, recording 72 clearances with 19 tackles and seven blocks.

Stian Rode Gregersen
Atlanta United
