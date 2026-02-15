Stian Rode Gregersen News: Starts in ATL preseason game
Gregersen (hamstring) started in the preseason match vs RBNY on Feb 7.
Gregersen will be ready for the opener Saturday as he was able to get some preseason playing time for Atlanta. He started all 18 MLS appearance in 2025, recording 72 clearances with 19 tackles and seven blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stian Rode Gregersen See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing311 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For More360 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW9September 12, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 469April 18, 2024
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IFebruary 5, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stian Rode Gregersen See More