Stijn Spierings News: Assist during start

Spierings assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

During the second half, Spierings logged an excellent through-ball to Zavier Gozo, who subsequently scored Real Salt Lake's third goal. Since early-April, each of the former's seven appearances includes a start, so it looks like that is how RSL will operate moving forward.