Stijn Spierings headshot

Stijn Spierings News: Assist during start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Spierings assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

During the second half, Spierings logged an excellent through-ball to Zavier Gozo, who subsequently scored Real Salt Lake's third goal. Since early-April, each of the former's seven appearances includes a start, so it looks like that is how RSL will operate moving forward.

Stijn Spierings
Real Salt Lake
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