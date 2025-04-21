Stiven Mendoza News: Four chances created in defeat

Mendoza registered three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Mendoza accounted for more than three chances created in a match for the third time in 25 appearances this season. This also marked his second consecutive outing with three shots and his fourth straight game with at least two shots, while he only has two shots on target over that span.