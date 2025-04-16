Stiven Mendoza News: Opens the scoring Tuesday
Mendoza scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.
Mendoza found the back of the net in the 58th minute opening the scoring in the match while leading Leon with his three shots. The goal was the first since March 9th or the attacker as he's combined for seven shots, five crosses and four chances created over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now