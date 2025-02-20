Stiven Mendoza News: Provides assist in draw
Mendoza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against América.
Mendoza registered his first assist of the Clausura as he helped equalize the contest with a cross into the box after a long run where he beat his man. The midfielder has recorded a goal contribution in three of his four games played in this tournament.
