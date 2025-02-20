Fantasy Soccer
Stiven Mendoza headshot

Stiven Mendoza News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Mendoza assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against América.

Mendoza registered his first assist of the Clausura as he helped equalize the contest with a cross into the box after a long run where he beat his man. The midfielder has recorded a goal contribution in three of his four games played in this tournament.

Stiven Mendoza
Leon
