Stiven Mendoza News: Scores in loss to Santos

Mendoza scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Santos.

Mendoza broke through the opposing defense in a fast-paced play and scored the opening goal after 69 minutes of this match. The wide attacker has scored or assisted in five of his seven starts in the current campaign, while his total of four goals is the second highest on the team. He has also been active in generating opportunities for his teammates, averaging 2.1 crosses (0.7 accurate) and 1.4 chances created per game.