Stiven Mendoza News: Scores in victory

Mendoza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Mendoza headed James Rodriguez's cross into the net to open the scoring after only two minutes of play Sunday. The left winger is in good form with two goals from five shots (three on target) over his last three league appearances, although he hasn't been so influential in playmaking. He'll look to stand out as a dribbling and finishing threat if he continues to feature in upcoming clashes.