Stiven Mendoza News: Scores in win over Pachuca

Mendoza scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Pachuca.

Mendoza returned in great form from a four-game suspension, as he achieved a short-range header for the 64th-minute winning goal in Wednesday's clash. After being the team's second-best scorer over the Apertura campaign with four goals in 10 games, he's now a strong contender for the left-wing spot, offering more speed than Emiliano Rigoni and Carlos Cisneros.