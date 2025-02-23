Fantasy Soccer
Stiven Mendoza

Stiven Mendoza News: Scores winner against Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Mendoza scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres.

Mendoza pulled off an incredible goal from a narrow angle, taking advantage of the keeper's movement into his box in the seventh minute of the victory. The winger has now produced a direct contribution in four of his five Clausura starts, tallying three goals and one assist over that period. He'll look to remain solid on the left flank of a strong front line.

Stiven Mendoza
Leon
