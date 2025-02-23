Stiven Mendoza News: Scores winner against Tigres

Mendoza scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Tigres.

Mendoza pulled off an incredible goal from a narrow angle, taking advantage of the keeper's movement into his box in the seventh minute of the victory. The winger has now produced a direct contribution in four of his five Clausura starts, tallying three goals and one assist over that period. He'll look to remain solid on the left flank of a strong front line.