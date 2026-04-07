Stole Dimitrievski News: Allows three in loss

Dimitrievski recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Celta Vigo.

Dimitrievski conceded three goals in his toughest result with the team. Since stepping in for the injured Julien Agirrezabala in January, he has started 12 matches, producing mixed performances, keeping four clean sheets but conceding two or more in six. He will next face Elche on Saturday.