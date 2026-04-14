Stole Dimitrievski News: Beaten once in tight loss

Dimitrievski recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Elche.

It's hard to blame Dimitrievski for the lone goal he conceded, as the sequence was generated from a defensive mistake, and he had to face Lucas Cepeda in a one-on-one situation. Dimitrievski has been decent lately, even if his record says otherwise, as he's allowed one or fewer goals in four of his last six starts while making 14 saves and keeping two clean sheets in that span.