Stole Dimitrievski headshot

Stole Dimitrievski News: Beaten once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Dimitrievski recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Girona.

Dimitrievski couldn't do much in the goal scored by Joel Roca in this win, but other than that, he responded very well and led Valencia to a much-needed win. The Macedonia international has been playing well of late and has allowed one goal or fewer in five of his last six appearances.

Stole Dimitrievski
Valencia
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