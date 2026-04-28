Stole Dimitrievski News: Beaten once in win
Dimitrievski recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Girona.
Dimitrievski couldn't do much in the goal scored by Joel Roca in this win, but other than that, he responded very well and led Valencia to a much-needed win. The Macedonia international has been playing well of late and has allowed one goal or fewer in five of his last six appearances.
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