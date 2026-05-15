Stole Dimitrievski News: Beaten once Thursday

Dimitrievski recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-1 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Dimitrievski was beaten in the first half by a Florian Lejeune header, but he was solid the rest of the way and prevented any more goals. The veteran goalkeeper has allowed one or fewer goals in five of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's gone W2, D2, L2 with 20 saves, six clearances and one clean sheet.