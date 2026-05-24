Stole Dimitrievski News: Concedes once in finale

Dimitrievski made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Barcelona.

Dimitrievski conceded one goal in Saturday's season finale, a Robert Lewandowski strike in the 61st minute. It was a decent season for Dimitrievski as he conceded 25 goals, made 52 saves and kept five clean sheets across 20 starts. He may be in line to start more next season with Julen Agirrezabala's loan spell ending.