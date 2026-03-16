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Stole Dimitrievski News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dimitrievski had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Oviedo.

Dimitrievski recorded 25 passes and conceded once despite a good performance. He has now accumulated 12 saves across the last five games and conceded five times in that span. Next, he takes on Sevilla, who have netted six times in the last four games.

Stole Dimitrievski
Valencia
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