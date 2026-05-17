Stole Dimitrievski News: Concedes three in win
Dimitrievski allowed three goals while making a save during Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Sociedad.
Dimitrievski allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second, but held on long enough for Valencia to find a late game winning goal. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three starts. Valencia take on league winners Barcelona in their final match of the season.
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