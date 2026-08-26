Stole Dimitrievski News: Gives up late goal
Dimitrievski made two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Betis.
The goalkeeper was solid for most of the match but did allow a late winner for Betis to cost Valencia at least two points. Dimitrievski now has to face a Deportivo Alaves side which only managed 44 goals in LaLiga last season but has already netted four in two matches this year.
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