Stole Dimitrievski News: Keeps clean sheet
Dimitrievski had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Athletic.
Dimitrievski did his part for Valencia in the win, making four saves on Sunday. He has a good chance to keep this going against Rayo Vallecano, a side which has scored just 35 goals in 34 La Liga matches.
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