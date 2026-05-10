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Stole Dimitrievski News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dimitrievski had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Athletic.

Dimitrievski did his part for Valencia in the win, making four saves on Sunday. He has a good chance to keep this going against Rayo Vallecano, a side which has scored just 35 goals in 34 La Liga matches.

Stole Dimitrievski
Valencia
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