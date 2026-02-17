Stole Dimitrievski News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Dmitrievski made one save and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante.
Dmitrievski made his sixth consecutive start and did a nice job between the posts while also benefiting from the opposition's lack of accuracy in front of the net. This has been the second clean sheet for the season for the goalkeeper, who bounced back after allowing multiple goals in each of the previous three games and he'll still some more chances to play with Julen Aguirrezabala (hamstring) still sidelined for a couple weeks.
